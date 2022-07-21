£50,000 performance fee allegation hits Black Sherif

Sensational musician, Black Sherif

‘Ghana Party in the Park’ 2022 held in London

Black Sherif unable to perform at ‘Ghana Party in the Park’



Source disclose why Black Sherif was absent at UK event



Over the weekend, some celebrities from Ghana travelled to the United Kingdom for the annual outdoor festival ‘Ghana Party in the Park’.



Sensational artiste, Black Sherif, who many expected to show up along with his colleagues was nowhere to be found, a development which raised eyebrows.



In a Hitz FM Twitter on July 20, 2022, it was reported that an anonymous source had disclosed the reason for Black Sherif’s absence, alleging that his team had requested more money for the performance.

“According to an anonymous source [a member of the Akwaaba UK group], the group proposed an amount of £10,000 (GHS 97,786) as Black Sherif's performance fee for the Ghana Party in the Park event. However, Blacko's team was demanding £50,000 (GHS 489,387),” Hitz FM shared on Twitter.



The tweet is a contradiction of the explanation given by Robert Klah, Public Relations Officers of Charterhouse, organizers of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.



Klah had said on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz that Black Sherif was expected to perform at the event having won the Best New Artiste at the 23rd edition of the VGMA but “according to Black Sherif’s team, the time wasn’t favorable to him."



He added that attempts to replace Black Sherif with another artiste were fruitless.



“The nature of the contract is such that, if person ‘x’ cannot make it, it makes space for another person within the same ‘Best New’ category to perform. However, that couldn’t happen because of the time we got feedback from Sherif’s team. We couldn’t arrange for visa.”

Meanwhile, Blacko’s team hasn't responded to the allegation.



Blacko is not the only musician who did not show up. The likes of Shatta Wale and Kofi Kinaata were absent.



