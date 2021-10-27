6 Ghanaian celebrities facing court trials

Shatta Wale, Medikal, Akuapem Poloo and many other celebrities are currently facing court trials

• Some Ghanaian celebrities have pending court trials

• They have been involved in some sort of public misconduct



• They have all been remanded and granted bail



Some Ghanaian celebrities have made the headlines in recent times for allegedly breaking the law or for a public display of misconduct.



Each of them have faced arrest, remand and have been dragged to court to battle out their charges.



Their charges ranged from public display of weapons in public space without permission, causing fear and panic, publication of obscene materials and many more.



Let's take a look at some Ghanaian celebrities who are currently facing court trials



Akuapem Polo

Rosemond Brown popularly known as ‘Akuapem Poloo’ was slapped with charges of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way undermines another person’s privacy or integrity and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.



This was after the actress publicized a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on June 30, 2020, in what was meant to be a birthday shoot.



It can be recalled that Akuapem Poloo pleaded guilty to all three charges, was convicted on her own plea by the court and was sentenced to a 90-day-jail term by an Accra circuit court presided by Christiana Cann.



But her lawyer, Andrew Vortia, immediately appealed against the sentence, describing it as harsh.



He applied for bail for Akuapem Poloo pending a determination of the appeal.



However, the High Court has set December 1, 2021, for judgment in the appeal case of Akuapem Poloo.



Funny Face

Funny Face has appeared twice in court this year for two separate reasons.



One can recall that the actor was charged with the unlawful display of a firearm and in a separate development, he was slapped with one count of threat of death to some individuals on social media.



In all two instances, Funny Face who is believed to be mentally unstable was arraigned before court and referred to a psychiatric institution for re-examination.



Funny Face has been engaged in a series of outbursts and attacks on social media following a relapse of his mental crisis.



Shatta Wale



After being charged with offensive conduct conducive to breach of the peace during his involvement in some chaos that plunged the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) sometime in 2019, Shatta again appeared before the court for publication of fake news and causing fear and panic.



The dancehall artiste was again arrested on October 19, 2021, after faking a gunshot attack on him and was remanded for a week.

Medikal



Medikal was arrested and remanded in prison custody on October 22, 2021 for five days after he was caught brandishing a gun on social media.



The rapper was charged with the unlawful display of arms and ammunition by an Accra circuit court to which he pleaded not guilty.



Medikal has been granted a GH¢100,000 with one surety.



Stonebwoy



Stonebwoy was arrested for causing chaos on stage during the 20th edition of the VGMA in 2019.



This was after he engaged in a brawl with Shatta Wale during which he was compelled to draw a weapon on stage.

Although he was granted bail after being remanded for 24hours, Stonebwoy is still faced with charges of the display of a weapon in a public place without permission.



Bulldog



Bulldog is alleged to have stated that, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would not finish his four year term if he failed to pay customers of an alleged ponzi scheme by Menzgold.



This was during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz.



These comments necessitated his arrest by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) after which he was slapped with the charges of Offensive conduct to breaches of the peace in court.



The artiste manager is still facing court trial.