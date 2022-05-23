6 Nigerian female stars who have been trending for controversial reasons in 2022

Tontoh Dikeh and Funke Akindele are part of celebrities who have been involved in scandals in 2022

The Nigerian entertainment industry is no stranger to witnessing a series of interesting and controversial events.

Many times, top celebrities are involved in these controversies which make headlines for days or even weeks.



2022 started out on a dull note, perhaps, because people were still reeling from the many activities that December 2021 was plagued with.



However, the dullness was short-lived as celebrities have been involved in back-to-back controversies, a situation which has thrown social media into a state of dissaray.



With the spotlight of women, lets take a look at some Nigerian celebrities who have been involved in controversies.



Mercy Aigbe:



This Nollywood actress caused quite a stir on social media for months after she unveiled her new husband, Kazim Adeoti. Adeoti aka Adekaz’s first wife, Funsho, blasted the couple on social media. Mercy’s ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, also claimed that the actress was cheating on him with her new husband when they were still married. Despite the messy accusations and counter accusations on social media, Mercy seemed unbothered and continued to flaunt her new boo for all to see online.

Clearly, this celebrity is no stranger to being controversial as she has caused a lot of buzz online after her ex-boyfriend, Prince Kpokpogri’s mansion was demolished by the government in Abuja.Tonto openly rejoiced about her ex’s pain and it led to internet users bashing her for it. However, the mother of one was unrepentant and continued to gloat.

Popular Nigerian media personality, Kemi Olunloyo appeared to be under the radar in 2022 until she clashed with actress Tonto Dikeh.



It all started when Olunloyo interviewed Tonto’s ex, Kpokpogri, on the demolition of his mansion. This later spiraled into name-calling and threats between both women.





Popular Nigerian socialite and ex-wife of Nollywood actor, Blossom Chukwujekwu, raised a lot of comments after she reacted to the marriage of her ex-husband in a strange way.After photos of Blossom and his new wife made the rounds, Maureen appeared to be mocking the new bride’s looks by sharing shady posts on Instagram.

This film star has done a lot to maintain an unproblematic reputation on social media. However, she has been plagued with countless controversies despite her quest to be careful.In recent times, her stepson, Benito Bello, raised several damning allegations against the actress including claims that her marriage with JJC Skills has finally hit the rocks.

This Nollywood actress and her ex-boyfriend, Opeyemi Falegan (ODF) had fans moving from being interested in their breakup story to being fed up afterward.



They have both washed their dirty linens on social media whiles going through a nasty breakup.



