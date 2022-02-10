6 celebrities who have kicked against E-Levy

Controversy as some Ghanaians oppose introduction of E-Levy

Government bent on passing E-Levy

Government justifies decision to introduce E-Levy



The announcement of the electronic transaction levy otherwise known as the E-Levy has gotten many Ghanaians and some celebrities talking.



According to the budget which was read by finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, “Electronic transactions covering, mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments, and inward remittances will be charged at an applicable rate of 1.75 percent, which shall be borne by the sender, except inward remittances which will be borne by the recipient."



Ever since the announcement was made on November 17, 2021, it has sparked a hot debate in the country with a majority of Ghanaians opposing it.



However, the ruling NPP government has stood its ground, making all attempts at convincing citizens to accept it.



In as much as the ruling party is pushing for it to be passed, certain celebrities have spoken up and have expressed their displeasure on various social media platforms and in interviews.



Below are some comments they made on the E-Levy:

Lydia Forson



Ghanaian actress, Lydia Forson has kicked against the E-levy.



According to the actress in a series of posts shared on her Twitter page, introducing the proposed policy will set the country back into a cash economy.



“What was gradually making Ghana a cashless society is now going to set us back, because trust me, for poor people EVERY CEDI COUNTS. Why do you think people ask you to add charges for momo when it should be their cost?



“I went to the pharmacy yesterday. When it was time to pay, I took out my phone to send the money. I found myself pausing to ask if the #ELevy had started? They said no. I still opted to pay in cash. Y’all don’t get how survival kicks in when your back is against the wall,” she disclosed in a tweet and more.



Christiana Awuni



Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has said the system in the country is not efficient for the government to burden Ghanaians with the E-levy.



According to her, most Ghanaians are struggling and toiling to secure employment with peanut salaries, hence the introduction of the e-levy will do them no good but add up to their problems.

She stated that in her opinion, the government should rethink its decision.



DKB



Outspoken comedian, DKB, shared a story of how he bought four tomatoes for four cedis on his way home from the gym to fix a bowl of salad.



“So guess what I just got back from the gym and I bought some tomatoes to prepare salad but look at this? These four abandoned tomatoes have been sold to me at four cedis. Eii Ghana! Prices of things keep going high every single day. How can you sell a tomato for one cedi? These puberty tomatoes,” he stated on social media.



DKB fears that the E-levy, if introduced, could escalate the situation.



“If the E-levy is being introduced, I wonder how things will cost then. This is too much for us. Now one ball of kenkey also sells at three cedis,” he added.



Gyedu Blay Ambolley



Gyedu Blay Ambolley joined the tall list of Ghanaians who have kicked against the bill.

In his submission, Mr. Ambolley asserted that taxing Ghanaians at a time when the unemployment rate is high is totally wrong.



“I think that the E-Levy is being forced on the citizens of Ghana. There is no way that they’ll come and tell us that it will bring a profit of 6billion cedis and over. Before, you people took loans over billions and told us that you were going to build roads and nothing happened. We are not kids.



"People need to pay if they are flexible and working. There are no jobs, nothing to show for, and the little money in my pocket too you want to take it? People are hungry and hungry men are angry! Trash it!” he stated in an interview with JoyPrime monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kwaw Kese



In another submission by popular Ghanaian hiplife artist and rapper Kwaw Kese, the new tax measure is unnecessary and pointless.



He also added that Ghanaians are not supposed to pay the controversial new electronic tax measure which has received several negative reactions from citizens from all sectors.



“I don’t think it’s necessary. Nobody has to pay e-levy. It is not done anywhere. It doesn’t make sense. Our leaders are desperately trying to push it on us. Then it means something is wrong somewhere,” he said.



John Dumelo

Actor turned politician John Dumelo who stood for MP for the NDC at Ayawaso West Wuogon in 2020, claimed that the majority of Ghanaians are not interested in paying the E-Levy.



John Dumelo in a response to the MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, claimed that there is overwhelming opposition to the proposed tax while suggesting other means the government can save and raise money to continue its work.



Meanwhile, there is controversy over how an E-Levy crafted cake was prepared to mark the 65th birthday of Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu despite the incessant call on the government to rescind its decision.



While the Majority claims the cake was baked and delivered by Minority, the latter has dared the former to provide evidence to back the claim. The Minority has described the act as “crass” and “insensitive”.