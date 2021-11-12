6 crazy events that threw Cecilia Marfo into the spotlight

• Cecilia Marfo receives the ‘most controversial’ gospel artiste tag

• Cecilia Marfo trends for the wrong reasons



• Celebrities recount their experiences with Cecilia Marfo



Popular Ghanaian gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo, has been entangled in a series of controversies that threw her into the limelight.



From her constant bouts with colleagues in the gospel fraternity to experiencing social media trolls, the ‘Efunumuba’ hitmaker has been touted as the most controversial gospel singer in recent times.



Let's take a look at some six instances Cecilia Marfo took over social media:



Funny gospel song renditions







Cecilia Marfo has been on the trends following her funny renditions to various gospel tunes.

This comes after the ‘Efunumuba’ hitmaker who has been organizing Facebook live videos where she leads worship for her followers goofed in one of the sessions.





To seemingly exorcise the evil spirit, Cecilia Marfo poured bottles of water on Brother Sammy, tore his necklace with the cross of Jesus Christ on it, and slapped him about six times in the full glare of the gathering.



Cecilia Marfo allegedly writes names of colleagues on 50cedis notes and buries it



In a series of supposed revelations made by her associate pastor, Cecilia Marfo was accused of casting a spell on some of her colleagues in the gospel music industry in a bid to destroy their careers.



She was alleged to have written down names of some gospel artists including Brother Sammy, Gifty Osei, Ohemaa Mercy, Diana Asamoah, Selina Boateng and many more on the cedi note.



Snatches microphone from Joyce Blessing







Sometime in January 2021, Cecilia Marfo openly snatched a microphone from Joyce Blessing who was ministering on stage at a concert held in Kumasi.



Cecilia Marfo after forcefully grabbing the microphone started speaking in tongues and claimed that God was angry with Joyce Blessing for abandoning her marriage.

She established that God had anointed Joyce Blessing as a ‘queen’, and as such, it was important for her to go back to her husband to make her throne complete.



“My daughter, if you will listen to me go back and take your marriage,” she said. “I called you with love and so you should know the life you have is not yours. I’ve made you a Queen so listen to me and go back to your husband. I’ve sent you already, lady go and take your husband, my spirit is using you,” Cecilia Marfo earlier stated.



Her comments were on the back of reports that Joyce Blessing had divorced her husband.



Cecilia Marfo allegedly requests her cook’s manhood be placed in her hands for prayers



In 2019, Cecilia Marfo’s former cook, among others, accused her boss of sexual harassment.



The cook recalled an instance where the gospel musician told him to put his manhood in her palm following a revelation.



Cecilia Marfo accused of spitting in the mouth of her church members as a means of deliverance



Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong once accused Cecilia Marfo of spitting into people’s mouths as part of what she terms as healing.

In June 2020 during NET2TV’s “The Seat” show, Mr. Agyapong claimed he had information about some ‘disgusting’ ways Cecilia Marfo treats her congregants.



Cecilia Marfo accused of sleeping with her driver and two pastors



Ghanaian gospel musician Brother Sammy accused Cecilia Marfo of having sexual affairs with her driver and two other pastors.



In a Facebook live video, he said:



“She has slept with her driver and two pastors. Her church collapsed because she would spit in church members' mouths and whip them with canes.”



It is instructive to note that Cecilia Marfo has not been reported to have responded to these allegations.