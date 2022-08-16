1
Menu
Entertainment

6 facts about winner of Miss Ghana 2022, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo

Miss Ghana 2022 Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo is Miss Ghana 2022

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Sunday, August 14, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo was crowned Miss Ghana 2022 at a ceremony at Avenue Event Centre, Accra.

Rocklyn Krampah and Vanessa Vifah were first and second runners up respectively.

Aside from emerging overall winner, Miriam won four other awards on the night. They were the Beauty with Purpose, Miss Fitness, Top Model and Best Talent.

Below are some facts about Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo

1. Miriam is 22 years old

2. She is a basic school teacher

3. She is passionate about the aged

4. Her future goals are to own a renowned restaurant and a home for the aged

5. She wants to make history by bringing home the ﬁrst ever Miss World crown

6. She is a constituent of North Tongu

BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Largest 'wee' farm uncovered in Afram Plains, 5 arrested
Mahama's tenure was bad too - Derek Oduro
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott