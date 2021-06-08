6 healthy foods you can eat that aren’t salad.

Eat these foods for diverse nutritional values

Just because Ghanaian salad is a sham if it has no eggs or baked beans.

If you’re looking to lose weight or just to be generally physically healthy, salads are not the only foods you can eat. It gets tiring having to eat salad everyday. Your body deserves variety that doesn’t compromise one taste nor nutritional value.



Here are 6 other healthy foods you can replace your salad with:



Peanut butter and banana sandwich







With a nutritional value of approximately 481 calories, peanut butter and banana sandwich is as good for your body as a salad is. It is rich in Iron, almost all types of vitamins as well as carbohydrates and dietary fibre. It also works best for a hangover headache and great news is, you can substitute the bananas for any fruit of your choice!

Yogurt, oats and berries







These blueberry overnight oats with yogurt are the ideal breakfast for anyone who despises wasting time in the morning. They require only four ingredients and can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for several days.



Combine your oats, yoghurt, berries and some almond milk in a mason jar and leave in to sit in the fridge for 5 hours and enjoy.



Salmon with Sweet Potatoes and Veggie plate





With a calorie count of about 319, sweet potatoes and salmon with veggies have valuable nutrients like protein, carbohydrates, dietary fiber, vitamin a, vitamin c, folate, calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium and sodium. A healhty choice for your healthy lifestyle. All you need to do is wash your salmon, veggies and sweet potatoes, cut them to desired size, place in a non-stick pan and cover with foil. Then leave it to bake for 30 minutes.



Noodles cooked with sliced cucumbers







For the Indomie lovers, you can spice up your noodles with cucumber slices. All you need to do is cook your noodles, sautée your cucumbers in a frying pan without oil, then add your noodles and mix, and you’ve got yourself a healthy meal. It’s not that difficult.

Chicken with lettuce or cabbage wraps







Crispy and crunchy in the same meal. You get to enjoy all the nutrient in your uncooked cabbage wrap as well as your favourite spiced boneless chicken. Spice, cook and fry your chopped chicken as you prefer and then, lay a cabbage leaf down, fill it with chicken and wrap like waakye sellers do with their leaves and enjoy!



Coconut Rice with Chicken and vegetable sauce





While rice cooked in coconut milk instead of water may be a controversial topics for some Ghanaians, you stand to gain many more nutrients from coconut milk. Only thing you need to change is water to coconut milk and let your rice cook. After that, add your chicken and your veggies and you’re good to go.



Try these recipes and let us know what you think about them. Bon appetite!