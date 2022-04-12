6 months later, you’ll come back for my addictive sex – Shatta Wale throws shades

Shatta Wale rants on Snapchat again

Shatta Wale states why women run back to him for sex



Shatta Wale’s 3-month-old relationship crashes



Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has touted himself as one who gives mind-blowing sex to an extent that every lady that encounters him craves for more.



Unclear who his post was directed at, Shatta said he is the type that feeds his woman with plenty of sex to an extent that even at the point of breakup, he renders a powerful ‘goodbye sex’.

To him, sex starts from the first day he meets a lady he is interested in.



“I f**ck my girls from day 1 of dating to break up. Even before you go leave sef you go take am again. 6 months later, wara b3 ba," he wrote on Snapchat.



The Dancehall artist who just ended his 3-month-old relationship said his female fans will continually be the ones to spend his money and warm his bed, in spite of what anybody thinks.



“Woman weh go talk say don’t give your fans money be very wicked. My fans will forever chop my money and chop me too if only girls come inside. I am for them and no other.”

Shatta Wale has been on a ranting spree since his breakup with his US-based Ghanaian girlfriend, EL-Freda.



It is unclear what led to the breakup but Shatta, who seems heartbroken has been posting issues about love and relationship on social media ever since the collapse of the relationship became public.



The SM boss has taken a stance on marriage and has also ruled out ‘overprotective’ women from his space.



According to Shatta, money should be of the essence to men than marriage as many of them have died through toxic unions.

"Look for money and forget marriage for now when you 60 you can marry cuz many married men dey go thru hell but can't talk. It's like a death trap...it has killed so many men but not me.Careful when woman say she love you. Most of them are liars and faultfinders to delay your precious time to go for the bags," he earlier wrote on Snapchat.



Michy’s confession



Earlier, Michy touted ‘good sex’ as the main reason she was compelled to stay in a relationship with Shatta Wale for eight years despite being abused.



‘I was young then, my sex drive was very high so we did it the same day and I stayed. I was dickmatized for eight years despite all I went through,” she opened up in an interview on Onua FM.

