6 smashing looks of Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan stuns in a royal blue two-pieced outfit, a pair of sunglasses and a beach hat

Asamoah Gyan’s looks turn heads on social media

Asamoah Gyan showcases fashion talent online



Former Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan stuns in casual, formal outfits



Let’s take a moment to appreciate, admire his style and how he effortlessly slays outfits on social media.



The former Black Stars striker hasn’t only proven to be a genius on the field but also, a man with an incredible taste of fashion.



From casual wear to formal attires, Asamoah Gyan just knows how to put together every outfit.

Gyan’s looks are often not complete without his neat haircuts and his dope accessorizing skills.



Name the function and he will show up and show out!



With that being said let’s take a look at some 10 dope looks of the former Black Stars striker





















