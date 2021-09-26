7 Ghanaian women who will make great picks as Ghana’s first female leader

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings, Michelle Attoh and Samira Bawumia

When we think about female heads of state we easily think of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand or Germany’s Angela Merkel.

The Republic of Ghana is 64 years and we reckon she just might be ready for a female president. After all, the last electoral race saw the National Democratic Congress lead a lady Madam Nana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as their Vice option.



Ghana abounds with strong and charismatic women in all manner of fields. From commerce to politics, to health and telecommunications, Ghanaian women are bulldozing the path for social intersection and affirmative action.



While we aren’t spoilt for choice with options in the corridors of power we came up with a close list.



Here are our 7 picks for first lady president of Ghana.



1. Samira Bawumia



Hajia Samira Bawumia is no one new to the political scene. The Founder and CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian projects, made her prowess known in the 2016 Ghanaian electoral campaign. We see her as a figure who’d spur Ghanaian development with heart.

2. Dr. Zanetor Rawlings.



She brings fire. She brings verve. Dr. Zanetor Rawlings is the MP for Korle-Klottey Constituency.







She is a strong and empowering woman who is pushing the agenda for more women in decision-making.



3. Nana Ama McBrown





Look, if there ever was a ranking for Ghana’s sweetheart it would be Nana Ama. Hands down. Nana Ama is our third choice for Madam President. Yes, to wade through the Ghanaian media and entertainment industry for two decades and survive up to the head? Yes, it takes a huge measure of influence and collaboration. Things any great president needs. If there is anyone that can sell a vision to Ghanaians then it’s Nana Ama McBrown for sure.



4. Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)







AKA Delay. Delay is an entrepreneur, TV and radio host, producer and women’s advocate. She may be tongue-in-cheek during her popular TV show The Delay Show but she’s a woman who shows heart and tact for any who need it. If you can get away with saying some of the things she’s said and still work in town then you can’t deny that she’s made of iron.



5. Lydia Forson





Lydia “Firebrand” Forson is the absolute MVP. She represents the beautiful, vivacious and strong Ghanaian woman. Plus her Twitter clapbacks on social and development issues are iconic.



She never runs from a fight, and always profers solutions. And if we know anything about Cabinet proceedings, problem-solving and decision-making are very necessary. We casting our vote for Lydia Forson. And that’s on that.



6. Nana Aba Anamoah







Nana Aba Anamoah is a lady from the Golden Age of Ghana Media personalities. A go-getter and die-hard, this lady is considered as the gear behind the revitalization of GhOne from 2017 to date using interactive and socially engaging programs.



We believe this resourceful woman would make a policy-driven Madam President.

7. Michelle Attoh







Poise and prestige are the best ways to describe Michelle Attoh. She is eloquent, she is informed and she cares. Michelle Attoh is another TV personality from the Golden Age.



Her beginnings were from the 90s hit TV drama Ultimate Paradise to TV soap-opera Egoli in South Africa and now back home as a TV host, a Marketing Consultant, Public Relations Specialist, philanthropist and a Women’s Advocate.



That’s a long resumé and she got the skills to show it. Her diverse point of view and experience influenced by living both within and without the motherland makes her one of our top picks.