7 Nigerians acts who have won the BET Awards

Nigerian BET award winners

The BET Awards is an American award show that was established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network to celebrate African Americans in music, acting, sports and other fields of entertainment in the year under review.

The annual presentation ceremony features performances by artists and some of the awards of more popular interest are presented in a televised ceremony.



The awards ceremony has seen some African artists especially Nigerian artists win big in some categories.



Here is a list of seven artists who have received recognition from the scheme over the years:



1. 2face



Innocent Idibia known as 2face was the first Nigerian to receive the award alongside his colleague D'banj.

They won the award in 2011 for the Best International Act from Africa.



2. D'banj



Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo also known as D'banj grabbed his first and only BET award as a joint win with 2baba at the 2011 BET award show.



3. Wizkid



In 2012, Wizkid had a joint win with Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie for Best International Act(Africa).

He also bagged that award as a solo act in 2017.



Wizkid won the BET HER award 2020 as a featured artist on Beyoncé's "Brown Skin Girl".



In 2022, Wizkid became the first African to win the award outside the Best International Act category with his song "Essence" scoring the Best collaboration.



4. Ice Prince



Ice Prince Zamani emerged as the first African artist to win the Best International Act award as a solo act in 2013.

5. Davido



Nigerian singer Davido, won the award for the Best International Act at both the 2014 and 2018 BET Awards.



6. Burna Boy



Damini Ogulu, took home the award for the Best International Act at the BET Awards in 2019, 2020 and 2021 respectively.



7. Tems

Nigerian singer Tems, made history as the first African female musician to win the Best International Act at the BET Awards.



She also received an award in the Best Collaboration category for the song "Essence"