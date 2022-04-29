7 facts about May Yul-Edochie, the wife who now has an official rival

May Aligwe and husband Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie unveils second wife

Nigerian actor welcomes child with another woman



First wife of Yul Edochie fumes over second marriage



May Yul-Edochie has courted public sympathy ever since her husband announced a second wife on social media due to the circumstances surrounding their marriage.



A year ago, Yul Edochie, an actor and son of legendary Nigerian act Pete Edochie, hailed May on social media for being a good wife.



According to Yul, he had no sustainable job when she got married. Regardless, May stood by him and said she’d manage. After news of his second marriage went viral, some people, referencing the post tagged Yul as ungrateful.

On the back of the backlash he received after he revealed he welcomed a son with another woman, the actor cum politician said he did what real men do.



“Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am. EZEDIKE! Na man you be,” his post read.



May has, however, expressed discontent as she uttered “May God judge you both”.



Here are a few facts about May Yul-Edochie.



1. Her maiden name is May Aligwe

2. She was born on 16th September and is in her mid-30s



3. She is an entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of DKK Investment



4. She is a native of Anambra State in Nigeria



5. She is from the Igbo tribe



6. She is a product of the University of Port Harcourt

7. She attended the same university as Yul Edochie



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



