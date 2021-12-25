7 hot Christmas-themed photos of ‘repented Moesha’ Ghanaians are definitely missing

Moesha Boudong clad in a Christmas-themed outfit

Moesha quits social media, dedicates her life to God

Ghanaians might not see these sexy Christmas-themed photos of Moesha again



Ghanaian celebrities have glam up for Christmas



Prior to her decision to wholly dedicate her life to God, Moesha Babinoti Boudong was touted by many Ghanaians as the sexiest female version of Santa Claus.



On each Christmas Eve through to the very day of Christmas, she feeds the eyes of her fans with hot and stunning pictures.



Mostly captured in red and white outfits, Moesha in the past few years have shared creative Christmas-themed photos that always drew everyone’s attention.



Not forgetting the fact that her curves were always the center of attraction.

Perhaps, her fans are trooping in and out of her page this season in high hopes that they might chance on at least one Christmas photo but it seems none of that is happening.



Moesha’s last post on social media since she announced her repentance was sometime in June 2021.



In no particular order, let's take a look at some hot Christmas -themed photos shared by Moesha in the past:

























