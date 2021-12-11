7 of our favourite hot looks from Sista Afia

Ghanaian singer, Sista Afia

Sista Afia is a queen and she knows it. Whether it's an appearance in music videos or normal pictures on social media, one thing you can count on is her slaying attitude.

Her wardrobe styles are absolutely lit!



From polka dots to latte silk? Sista Afia is that brings on the heat.



Sista Afia’s Instagram is an exhibition of high fashion and oh, the vivacious singer manages to pull every single outfit off like it’s her second skin.



Here are our 5 favourite hot looks from Sista Afia.



1. Bella Rosa





2. Velvet Va-va-voom







3. Cherry pop!





4. Spot that fierce







5. Buxom Blanc



