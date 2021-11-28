8 daring and pretty looks from Efya Nocturnal that is worth watching

Ghanaian singer, Efya

As fashion enthusiasts, we adore a lady about her wardrobe. As music lovers, we cherish a soulful crooner. And this is why Efya Nocturnal is for us the perfect muse. Her style skirts between doll princess, ravishing diva of the 80s, and African svelte soul sister. We simply cannot get enough.

The Best In Me hit singer has been on a roll lately what with performing at the wedding of year #Eviani2021, the prestigious GUBA Awards, and now a cathartic showcase at Bondai slated for 1st of December.



We absolutely love that she’s bringing us more new music and more new looks.



The award-winning songstress’s Instagram feed is literally an aesthetic variety market. Efya knows how to pull a look.



Skipping from diva in bejeweled velvet to a mallet in red silks, Efya’s IG feed is a Vogue magazine spread in of itself.



Efya strikes the perfect balance between chic and heat-friendly outfits. Her outfits may sometimes be risqué but Efya’s outfits always look light on her skin and considering Accra heat we are grateful for her style guide.

Here are our favourite 8 daring and pretty looks from Efya Nocturnal.





























