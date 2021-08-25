8 days more - Ekow Smith Asante calls for more eyes ahead of ‘Something Must Kill a Man’ play

Source: Globe Productions

Actor Ekow Smith Asante has urged theatre lovers to come watch Latif Abubakar's latest play 'something must kill a man.'

The play which features actors Leslie Wallace, Abraham MacPratt Dadzie and actress Sitsofe Tsikor is an open-air theatre that will be staged on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th of September 2021 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.



The veteran actor who in a video endorsement from his UK base said the play has a lot to offer and urged everyone to get a ticket.



"Come and learn about something that can kill a man," he said.



The play which is in partnership with Joy Entertainment and Graphic News App seeks to demonstrate how teamwork, good communication and collaboration contributes significantly to the attainment of these goals.



Training Programme



According to the award-winning playwright, the play is a package that would enable employees understand and appreciate the importance of teamwork in achieving the

overall objectives of a project or an organization.



Unlike his previous stage plays which focused on pressing national issues, Mr Abubakar's latest play, will take the approach of a training programme that would center on the attainment of project and organisational goals.







Ticket Sales



Tickets are on at GH¢80.00 single and GH¢150.00 for double at the following outlets in Accra; Airport shell, Baatsona Total, Joy FM, Koala and Labadi beach hotel, and also via the shortcode *447*1092# on all networks