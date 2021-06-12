8 touching things Nkonkonsa has said to his wife after Abena Korkor’s ‘exposé’

Victoria with her husband Eugene Osafo-Nkansah (Nkonkonsa)

On the back of allegations by Abena Korkor that Eugene Osafo-Nkansah, known in the showbiz circles as Nkonkonsa has had an affair with her, the radio show producer and blogger on the occasion of his 2nd wedding anniversary sent an open message to his wife, Victoria Lebene.

The message was shared on his social media page. Attached was a photograph of his wife smiling broadly while sitting on a couch with her legs crossed. Mrs. Osafo-Nkansah was clad in a nude straight dress and heels to match.



Eugene began his post with how ashamed he is about the accusation and the public ridicule before hailing his wife for the good traits embedded in her.



Let’s take a trip!



1. I am strong in the midst of all this because of ONLY one person in my life, my powerful wife, VICTORIA LEBENE MEKPAH now MRS. OSAFO-NKANSAH.



2. I was single and wasn’t finding real love. I never knew I would find a permanent place in the heart of one woman but guess what, I chose to marry the forever beautiful Victoria Lebene.

3. Some said I married a slay queen, some said I like big ass so it will never work and some said I was too broke to marry her. But she came in and changed everything that was said.



4. I stand here today to celebrate a virtuous woman for changing me and every perception surrounding me.



5. I'm facing the biggest public shame ever in my life, But in the midst of the shame, the public ridicule, the insults, the trolls and the judgements, there’s only one woman who has found the courage to stand by me and doing everything as a wife.



6. If this is not an Angel, then I don't know who she is, if this is not every man's dream then I don't know what men want.



7. I celebrate you as a symbol of hope that there are still some good, beautiful, hardworking, faithful young woman out there.

8. I love you and I always will







Below is a screenshot of Eugene's post



