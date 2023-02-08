80% of sexual braggarts are weak in bed – Grandpa

Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa

Ghanaian actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grandpa, has emphatically stated that most of the men who brag about giving good sex are rather weak in bed.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show, he said, “Sex involves communication but most at times, the men just want to enjoy themselves without thinking about the women or communicating to them, which is not fair. All they care about is satisfying their sexual needs and feeling good.”



Per his research, the average time men can have sex is for about 5-15 minutes but because they want to impress women, they do more than this with little or no foreplay at all.



According to him, most of the men who usually brag about being able to satisfy women, and give them the best time of their lives are those who perform poorly during sex.

“Not all of them but about 80% of them who brag are likely to be bad in bed. The remaining 20% will either tear the woman’s panties or break the bed,” he said.



He however disclosed that for most men, they love it when ladies play with their nipples, tickle or lick them behind their ears, and the thin line beneath the scrotal sac.