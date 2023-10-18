£80K fee: You don’t know the intricacies, why doubt Shatta Wale? – Fredyma criticizes Kwasi Aboagye

Renowned music producer Fred Kyei Mensah

Renowned music producer Fred Kyei Mensah has raised questions about the foundation of Kwasi Aboagye's doubts regarding Shatta Wale's £80,000 performance fee at the 2023 Ghana Music Awards UK.

In his analysis on Power FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Fredyma as the popular music producer is affectionately called was puzzled over why the broadcaster would make such a claim without backing it with facts, stressing that the radio presenter is oblivious of the negotiations between Shatta Wale and organisers of the show.



According to him, the sponsor of the event, Dr Christian Kwasi Agyeman, who is the CEO of Taabea Herbal Company, is as wealthy as Dr Osei Kwame Despite, owner of Despite Media, the organization that employs Kwasi Aboagye, hence, must be given the recognition he deserves instead of pooh-poohing his financial capabilities.



Fredyma argued that Kwasi Aboagye’s comment had the potential to harm the parties involved, a reason Shatta Wale fumed with rage in his response.



“This may be the first time Shatta Wale is working with Taabea which could open more doors for him,” Fredyma said. “Shatta Wale never explained the components of the 80K, whether or not it included his travel expenses or there is a deal we do not know of. All these may be the components; not necessarily the performance. You and I were not there; we don’t know the intricacies so we must be mindful of our comments.”



Still baffled by Kwasi Aboagye’s remarks, Fredyma continued: “When did anybody doubt Kwasi Aboagye when he was managing Amakye Dede? So why Shatta Wale?”

“I don’t condone insults but Taabea is very wealthy. So, if a presenter who works at a particular station owned by another wealthy man is casting doubts, the one you attacked would make sure he retaliates and punches your bosses too. That is the tactics Shatta Wale used.”



Citing a past event to back his argument that the Dancehall giant could have been indeed given the amount, Fredyma said, “Shatta Wale once rejected $120,000, so how do you doubt his 80,000 pounds claim?”



He expressed that it was inappropriate for Kwasi Aboagye, a board member of a different awards scheme, to interfere in this matter and potentially tarnish a competitor's brand.



“You’re a part of another award scheme which is Ghana Music Awards USA. There is competition; you left your scheme to attack another scheme. Definitely, Shatta Wale would come at you,” Fredyma said but expressed he was unhappy Shatta Wale insulted Despite and Fadda Dickson, employers of Kwasi Aboagye.



Meanwhile, Kwasi Aboagye has insisted on his claims that Shatta Wale wasn’t paid £80,000 as a performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards UK.

According to Mr. Aboagye, the Dancehall musician’s insults wouldn’t deter him from speaking the truth.



Earlier after openly establishing that the £80,000 Shatta Wale claimed to have been paid was a blatant lie, Shatta Wale took to TikTok live to slam Kwasi Aboagye and his employers.



“I still stand by my statements. Go ahead and insult. That’s the only thing you can do,” he stated



He stated that his claim was thoroughly fact-checked and supported by reliable sources, challenging Shatta Wale to fulfill his tax obligations on the alleged amount if the entertainer maintains that he received it.



“When we are talking about issues, it is not about insults. As a journalist, I am a member of the fourth estate of the realm. We fact-checked. If it is not true, it is my duty as a journalist to fact-check. And people have called me to confirm that indeed, it is not true,” Aboagye stated.

“If he won’t learn from it but rather insult, then that’s his business. Soon the UK government will come after you and you will learn. They have a threshold for income and £80,000 is above that threshold. As a foreign entertainer, once you earn above that money, there is a 20%, you’d have to pay. Next time, you will learn,” he added.







BB