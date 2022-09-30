‘Pull him down’ syndrome is in the DNA of Ghanaians – Gyakie

Gyakie

Jackeline Acheampong known professionally as Gyakie, a Ghanaian afrobeat singer, has stated that the ‘pull him down’ syndrome is everywhere across the facets of the country.

“Yeah as for the pull him down syndrome it is everywhere like in music, movies, even with radio work there are plenty,” she told Amansan Krakye in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



She added, “There are colleagues around you who equally wants their colleagues who are rising to fall, so as for that one, it is everywhere”.



In an exclusive interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, the multiple award-winning songstress said she doesn’t pay attention to those who say negative things about her.

She continued: “But one thing is me I always say that my mind is set somewhere so I don’t pay attention to things around me which are not positive.



“Sometimes you go on social media and you see someone’s tweet which is negative which will hurt you a bit but at the same time you know your vision and where you want to be,” she opined.



“That’s where I set my mind to do so what everyone is saying about me and my career falling apart is my back case,” Gyakie concluded on the show.