9 musicians who made only one hit song in their career

The Ghanaian music scene has gone through many phases as musicians have appeared and disappeared with time, with only a handful maintaining their stand in stardom for a longer period.

A number of musicians came to the scene, captured the hearts of Ghanaians, and left without a trace.



In this article, GhanaWeb “throws back” to 9 one-song hitmakers who are nowhere to be found.



1.Eduwordzi – Y3nkor nkoaa



Eduwodzi’s “Yenkor nkoaa” released in 2011, became undoubtedly one of Ghana’s favourite songs and enjoyed airplay for some time. The Azonto nature of the song made it danceable and a party vibe whenever it was played. But many have wondered about the whereabouts of Eduwordzi who only made that one-time appearance.



2.Nana Boroo- Aha y3 d3



For Nana Boroo, even though he made other songs after his hit “Aha ye de”, the musician faded into history. The song “Aha ye de” could pass for the most popular song in 2010; arguably one of the best in Ghana’s history. However, the musician’s fame faded after that hit.

3.Zigi – you say wetin



The song “You say wetin” climbed the chart of most popular songs not long after it was released in September 2010. Even though its lyrics included nursery rhymes like “If you look at me, I’ll dance like a butterfly”, all age groups jammed to it. Zigi left and never made any hit songs. Even though he tried a remix in 2018, it did not do the magic.







4.Atom -Y3 wo krom



“Y3 wo krom” to wit, we are in town, which is the title of Atom’s only hit song became a household phrase for Ghanaians in 2015 when the song was released. The song gained so much popularity that it was played at Apple's Developer Conference in 2016. Surprisingly, what looked like a promising future for Atom came to an end and no song has been a hit for him since then.



5.Ebo’o – Once-Twice

Although a reggae song, Ghanaians loved Ebo’s “Once-twice” hit. He got the opportunity to be on a number of shows but faded out of stardom after the song waned.







6.Racquel – Sweetie o



The uniqueness of every singer not only lies in their style but also in their voice and Raquel’s voice was one that will leave you in awe. The beautiful dark-skinned Ghanaian girl became a hitmaker in 2012 after her single “Sweetio” featuring Sarkodie became a hit.



Raquel in a performance at the 2013 VGMA had a dramatic episode when her dress got damaged on stage, revealing some sensitive parts of her body. It cannot be said to be the cause of her exit from the music scene, but many believed it was the genesis of the collapse of her promising music career.





7.DR. Slim – S3K3



Dr. Slim’s only hit song “S3k3” was released in 2012 and gave Ghanaians something to jam to during Christmas that year. Dr. Slim’s fame did not last. No hit song was ever heard from him to date.



8.Quabena Maphia – ago pay



“Ago pay” won Highlife song of the year in 2012. Maphia’s hit gave him much popularity as the song enjoyed massive airplay. But after that hit song, his career has been nothing to write home about.







9.Wisa Greid – Ekiki me

Wisa’s music career began and ended with “Ekiki me”. Wisa was popular for his hit song and also for an incident of indecent exposure during the 2015 edition of Decemba2Remember concert. He had a legal tussle for that act and has since then not been able to release any hit song. “Ekiki me” was such a hit song.



