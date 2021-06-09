90% of ‘already-made men’ are taken, don’t be deceived - Praye Tietia to women

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Praye Tietia

A member of the evergreen music trio, Praye Tietia has dished out a piece of profound advice to ladies in a new post he shared on social media.

According to the veteran musician, ladies should look beyond physical appearance and go in for someone who’ll add value to their lives in the long run when scouting for a partner.



Praye Tietia, whose real name is Stephen Fiawoo said that it is a well-known fact that men who have already made it in life are already taken by other women which unavoidably means they have to look for something more valuable outside the physical realms as they search for their prospective suitors.

He wrote; “You’ll have to see beyond physical appearance. Look for a man who is not necessarily rich but has greatness potentials, a man who you can clearly see is going somewhere. It is a known fact that 90% of already made men are all taken, don’t be deceived.”



