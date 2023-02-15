0
90% of 'fraud boys' don’t give their girlfriends money - BBN winner

Phyna 3dw.png Big Brother Naija 2022 winner, Phyna

Wed, 15 Feb 2023

Reality tv star, Phyna, has made a shocking revelation about dating Internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo boys’. She stated that 90% of Yahoo boys don’t spend on their girlfriends.

Phyna made this known in a recent interview with on-air media personality, Nedu on his podcast, “The Honest Bunch”.

According to her, she once dated a rich yahoo boy who didn’t give her money despite she was broke. Her relationship with the Yahoo guy was her longest relationship yet he did not give her a dime.

She noted that the guy, her ex-boyfriend, preferred taking her to clubs to spend lavishly and have fun. But he never sent money to her personal account.

She added that most ladies dating yahoo boys are broke and don’t receive money from them. They are only in the relationship because of the security and respect that accompanies having a rich boyfriend.

