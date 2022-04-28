99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chicks - Princess Shyngle alleges

Actress Princess Shyngle

May Yul-Edochie 'curses' husband

Princess Shyngle 'defends' Yul Edochie



Popular actor marries second wife



Actress Princess Shyngle has called out persons who have chastised Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, for cheating on his wife and marrying the new woman as his second wife.



According to the popular actress, cheating has become normal among Nigerian married men with over 99% of them involved in infidelity but they dare to point fingers at the actor.



"It’s funny how everyone is attacking this man and his baby mama being judgmental about the entire situation as if he’s the first man in history to ever cheat on his wife. Most of the people attacking him literally are living the dirtiest lives, y’all know damn well 99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chicks it’s a normal thing," read part of Princess' post on Instagram.



She termed the move from 'social media in-laws' hypocritical, adding that she doesn't endorse Yul's actions however she will also not judge him.

The actor on Wednesday topped social media trends after sharing photos of his new lover and son.



He noted that he equally loves his other children with May Yul-Edochie whom he describes as the 'undisputed first wife'.



Checks prove that Mr Edochie's first wife has unfollowed him on Instagram after cursing the two.



"May God judge you both," read her comment under her husband's post.



It’s funny how everyone is attacking this man and his baby mama being judgmental about the entire situation as if he’s the first man in history to ever cheat on his wife.

Most of the people attacking him literally are living the dirtiest lives, y’all know damn well 99% of all married men in Nigeria have side chicks it’s a normal thing, who do you think is funding the lifestyle of all these big babes , it’s peoples husbands. Most of you ladies attacking this man have all dated or slept with a married man before, some of y’all fathers have cheated on your mom and had a lot of children outside of marriage, some of you married women are cheating on your husbands too but y’all are out her judging and attacking this man for something that has been happening for centuries.



Stop with the fakeness abeg, we all have dirty disgusting skeletons in our closets, stop judging people for their sins and mind y’all business you are not God. I pray his wife doesn’t listen to advices from online in-laws and leave her husband, he made a mistake like most married men it’s just sad that he is famous and sloppy so he got caught, but don’t leave your husband oh abeg , as long as he is not physically assaulting you, he is providing for you and your children please stay and forgive him. The street is empty oh no man Dey so hold your own.



By the way I’m not supporting his actions in anyway all I’m saying is that let’s stop judging him as if we are perfect and let’s stay out of married folks business. If you like insult me I don’t care, me ar nor get shame oh.



