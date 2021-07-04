A.B Crentsil ‘disowns’ the vulgar lyrics of his own hit song ‘Moses’

AB Crentsil

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife Musician Alfred Benjamin Crentsil with the stage name A.B Crentsil has avoided explaining details of his controversial vulgar-laden song Moses on live radio.

Making an appearance on the Best Entertainment Show hosted by Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the musician was asked to explain certain portions of the song are deemed to contain vulgar lyrics.



According to him, “God called Moses with the special spirit through the staff that gave it much power” but asked what biblical interpretations had to do with strong waist he responded, “let us leave it at that”.



A.B Crentsil’s hit song, “Moses”, contains sexually explicit language that draws an analogy from the biblical exodus of Moses and the Jews from Egypt to Canaan through the red sea.

It would be recalled how the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation refused to play the song because it was too vulgar.



In 2002, A. B. Crentsil revealed that he sees the release of the song, ‘Moses’, as one of the biggest mistakes he ever made in his life.



“There is a proverb that once in a man’s life, man causes a blunder and I think this is one big mistake I made” A. B. Crentsil said. “I regret so much and if it was possible I will retrieve all the CDs and cassettes of that song”.