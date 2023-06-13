A London agency facilitated regular airplay of ‘Sugarcane’ – Camidoh’s manager on massive promotion

Talent Manager cum media personality, George Britton

Camidoh’s Manager, George M. Britton has revealed some of the strategies they put in place after getting ‘Best New International Act’ nomination at the BET Awards 2023.

Talking to Amansan Krakye, the talent manager disclosed that they hired an agency in London to make sure the ‘Sugarcane’ song had massive airplay on the radio.



“We did a lot of work and followed up to where the song was going to places that I’ve never been before like Mauritius and Kuwait.



"We intentionally hired an agency in London that was tasked with getting the sugarcane song played consistently on radio and some of the top media houses," he established.

He added that he and his team were strategic in promoting the 'Sugarcane' song across the globe, adding that, monies accrued were re-invested into promotion.



“It was pure promotion and strategic marketing that we put in place and we knew that if we implement it effectively it would give us the results.



“It was done in such a way that all the money we got from the song we had to put it back in the promotional strategies which have gotten us to where we are today,” he avered.