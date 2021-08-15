A Plus apologizes for body-shaming comments, opens more fire on Abena Korkor

Ghanaian musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus

•A Plus admits his comments were in a bad taste for persons who were not the intended target

•He has apologized to such persons



•He however vowed never to apologize to Abena Korkor



Ghanaian musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has apologized for some comments he made on social media which have been viewed as an attack on a certain class of women.



A Plus incurred the anger of social media for making comments which could best be described as body-shaming.



In the said statement, he made some disparaging remarks about social media sensation Abena Korkor’s body size.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz show, A Plus clarified that his comments were specifically targeted at Abena Korkor.



He explained that his statement was not meant to denigrate women of similar sizes but rather draw people’s attention to Abena Korkor’s deceptive lifestyle.



A Plus who apologized unreservedly to plus-size women, maintained his position on Abena Korkor, describing her wicked and deceptive.



“When Jesus made that comment about the Pharisees, he didn’t mean to attack all Pharisees but due to anger, he made that statement. If someone is in that category, I’m sorry and I really apologized but there are some things we have to take care of and put them where it should be.



“People are hypocrites in this country. People do a lot of things with social media which are not good so we have to reprimand them and encourage those doing a good job. Anyone who felt offended, I sincerely apologise. I didn’t mean it.

“I’m apologizing to all ladies but never to Abena Korkor. He is a wicked girl who must be looked at carefully. He is a bad person. That’s what has led to the stray bullet on some friends but she should stop smoking. Her condition doesn’t help that kind of behaviour so she should stop smoking. Smoking wee gives you so many complications” he said.



Kwame A Plus revealed that over the years, there have been efforts to help Abena Korkor deal with her mental condition but those efforts have yielded no results due to Korkor’s lifestyle.



“We are all mad in this country but none of us is disturbing anyone. Some people deserve to be reprimanded and we must all descend on that person. So many people have tried to help that person and paid huge monies but she’s not ready to change,” he said.