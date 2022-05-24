A Plus brags about celebrities he helped including Santo, Sarkodie, Samini

Political activist, A Plus

Ghanaian political activist, Kwame A Plus, has, in an interview bragged about all the things he has done for some people in the entertainment industry.



The controversial activist on Joy Prime claimed to have given Sarkodie the biggest platform to perform and also produced the late, Bob Santo’s ‘Village Court’ movies.



“Many people don't know who is Kwame A Plus. You see Yaw Sarpong, the gospel artiste, did an album with Pat Thomas. They had an album called ‘Wonder Bar’, I promoted that album.



“You see Samini, KK Fosu and KokoVeli, I use to give them shows in Labadi. You see Sarkodie, his first biggest show I put him on was at Labadi beach,” he bragged.

He also added that he has achieved so much in his life by helping these ‘now’ popular celebrities.



Aside from helping them, A Plus also disclosed that Coded of 4x4 recently said it was with his help he got his first car.



“I have done a lot. I have organised Ghana Music and Food Festival. Three days of events at the trade fair. I have played and put everybody on. Ask Coded, three days ago he was on United Showbiz and said the first car he bought I gave him a deal to buy the car.



“I have dealt with everybody. Santo, the late Santo his village court, I produced all the village cassettes for Santo for 'Village Court',” he added.



A Plus after revealing so much, furthermore, went on to say he doesn't pay people back with evil, instead, he goes ahead to wish people well in their endeavours.



“Ask anybody in the industry, when I pick up my phone and I call people they know what is happening and so they appreciate it. As for me am not the kind of person who wants to pay people back with evil.

“I do mine and I wish others well. It is just that you don't want to be in my space but I have done a lot for everybody,” he stated.



