A Plus defends Samini over NPP membership

A-Plus asks Bulldog to cut Samini some slack

Samini talks about hardships in Ghana



A Plus commends Samini on his loyalty to NPP



Popular social commentator Kwame A Plus has established that Samini does not owe anyone an explanation on his choice of a political party and his loyalty towards them.



A Plus said Samini has every right to defend his political party (the NPP) wherever he finds himself.



This was after the Dancehall artiste during a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz attempted to swerve Bulldog’s question on hardship in the country.

Samini who was careful enough not to crucify the ruling party after campaigning for them during the 2020 general elections failed to give a straightforward response to Bulldog’s question: "Have you also experienced the ongoing hardship in the country?"



Answering the question, the ‘Linda’ hitmaker said: “If the masses are saying that there is hardship, then there’s an iota of truth in it. If we are all observant of things happening in the country so far, we’ll realize that the average Ghanaian will admit that indeed things are not going on well. But in all, I want to state that I’m not the right person to answer this question about hardships in the country. It should be directed to the president.”



Just when Bulldog who appeared unsatisfied with Samini’s response tried to push him further to admit there is hardship, A Plus jumped to the Dancehall atiste’s defence saying he is not obliged to speak.



A Plus said Bulldog should be content that at least Samini has taken notice of suggestions that the country is currently faced with hardships.



“You see people like Samini, we have to support them because honestly, I like what Samini is saying. Some people often fear to talk about their party because of what is being termed as loyalty. Some people they know that their party is moving in the wrong direction but they fail to admit it. Samini has admitted that there are hardships in the country but you keep insisting that he should tell you more. What at all do you want from him?

“I don’t think we should be worried about what Samini said. For instance, I’ll never speak about Kennedy Agyapong if an issue is raised about him. In the same manner, I will support Shatta Wale if he is being discussed anywhere. Samini likes NPP and it’s final. He supported Akufo-Addo and he don’t owe anyone an apology. He doesn’t owe anyone an explanation.”



Watch the video below



