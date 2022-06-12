A Plus discloses why he will forever support Afia Schwarzenegger

A Plus wades into Afia and Wontumi's case

A Plus defends Afia Schwar



A Plus claims Ghanaians haven't been fair to Afia Schwar



Entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus has expressed his displeasure about what he deems to be the unfair treatment meted out to his 'sister' and good friend, Afia Schwarzenegger, by most Ghanaians.



A Plus explained that the biased society can be partly blamed for Afia's careless attitude that most people abhor. According to him, the media personality who has been tagged as controversial wasn't served justice when her ex-husband, Lawrence Abrokwa leaked her naked videos in their alleged cheating saga instead, she was rather bashed and shamed.



He however noted that his continuous defence and support of Afia doesn't mean he is 'afraid of her" but instead he does that out of love and the bond between them.



"I support Afia because this country called Ghana has not been fair to her. Yes, not because I have something against Chairman Wontumi...Afia Schwarzenegger got married to a useless man and when she left him, he took a phone to record a naked video of her. We didn't arrest him but left him to walk freely. When I say I support her people claim I am afraid of her, who is she? I am not afraid of her," he explained on United Showbiz on June 11.

Also sharing his two cents on Afia Schwar and Chairman Wontumi's case that has caused the latter to sue her, Kwame noted that her friend's action didn't warrant a court case.



Afia in a self-recorded video to spite radio and TV presenter, Delay, alleged that she had a sexual affair with her boss, Chairman Wontumi, politician and owner of Wontumi FM. She added that the man passes out gas anytime they get intimate, a statement that led to some social media users subjecting her alleged ex-lover to mockery.



Many have condemned her actions but A Plus claims that the secret revealed can be true as some men are fond of getting messy when they get intimate with women.



"...Afia claims she had an affair with Chairman adding that he flatulates when they are making love, I would say it is normal, it is possible. This is not a case we must extend to court," he noted.



Watch the video below:



