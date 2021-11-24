A Plus lists the type of men he wants for his 3 daughters

A Plus and daughters

A Plus shows off daughters for the first time

He has advice for men targetting his daughters



His daughters ages range from 13 to 16



Ghanaian controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus has advice for men hoping to engage his 3 beautiful daughters.



According to the musician, only men who are intelligent and rich are allowed to come closer to his children.



His daughters who were introduced as Ama 16, Betty 14 and Akua 13 shared a moment with their father backstage of the Adekye Nsroma Show aired on UTV.