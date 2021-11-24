A Plus lists the type of men he wants for his 3 daughters

A Plus shows off daughters for the first time
He has advice for men targetting his daughters
His daughters ages range from 13 to 16
Ghanaian controversial musician, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus has advice for men hoping to engage his 3 beautiful daughters.
According to the musician, only men who are intelligent and rich are allowed to come closer to his children.
His daughters who were introduced as Ama 16, Betty 14 and Akua 13 shared a moment with their father backstage of the Adekye Nsroma Show aired on UTV.
The controversial politician is married Ghanaian beauty stylist and fashion blogger, Violet N.A Bannerman.
The couple is blessed with a baby boy.
Akosua Vee, a fashion stylist has styled Ghanaian celebrities such as Nana Ama Mcbrown, Irene Logan, Claudia Lumour and Nana Aba Anamoah.
- Ghana’s number one problem is NDC, NPP – A Plus
- 'IGP is a very good friend, we speak almost everyday' – A Plus reveals
- Meeting with IGP has created a new relationship between creative arts and police - A Plus
- IGP is my friend, he usually calls me over creative arts issues – A-Plus
- 'E go reach everybody' - A Plus reacts to Catholic Bishops' critique of Akufo-Addo's corruption fight
- Read all related articles