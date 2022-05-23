A Plus makes damning revelations against Fuse ODG

Ghanaian musicians A Plus and Fuse ODG

Singer and entertainment pundit, Kwame A Plus has come hard at British-Ghanaian singer and rapper, Fuse ODG, who recently called him out for attacking his signee, Feli Nuna, during an interview on United Showbiz.



The outspoken singer cum politician has alleged that Fuse is into drugs and pimping of young girls.



A Plus on Sunday evening clapped back at Feli Nuna's boss for standing with his artiste whom he was caught up in a feud with on live television last Saturday.

"This #UnitedShowbiz panel interview with @FeliNuna has displayed how dangerous the creative industry space is for women in Ghana. A man should have the right to want to have sex with the woman if the woman needs their investment? Proud of Feli for standing up & #IStandWithFeli," read Fuse's tweet on May 22.



A Plus who is known for coming against persons who condemn his actions has alleged that he has witnessed Fuse ODG recruiting young men and women to sell drugs at his East Legon mansion.



He added the international singer gave out girls who were underaged to men who visited his home to sexually exploit.



"@fuseodg your greatest achievement as a musician was to buy a house at East Legon and teach young boys and girls how to do drugs. I came to your house and all I saw was young boys and girls doing drugs. It was sad how young girls who wanted to be stars were being laid from room to room. Some of these girls looked underage," the outspoken singer, A Plus alledged.



Parts of the Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb likened the 'Azonto' hitmaker to Jeffrey Epstein and R Kelly who are both convicted sex offenders.

"Do you know why police used to come around there? I felt sad for the young people, especially the girls. So you know what I did? Ask police commander Asare formerly of East Legon police station. I told him to keep an eagle eye on you. I see you on the same level with Jeffrey Epstein. An amature R Kelly pretending to be supporting young girls? Bring yourself!! I'll bite your cl!t*r!s hard!!! Cl*t? Abi you be p**sy!!!"



