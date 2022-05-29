A Plus meets Abena Korkor after banter on social media

It was all excitement and smiles as A Plus and Abena Korkor met for the first time in a long while after their social media banter some months ago.

In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, A Plus and Abena Korkor were seen in a hearty chat with both having a good conversation amidst good laughs and jokes.



According to Abena Korkor, A Plus should not take her social media antics serious because "it is all content".



She further went ahead to tell A Plus that, she has given her social media handles to someone to manage on her behalf.

Watch video below:



