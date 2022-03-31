2
A Plus 'roars' over E-Levy

Thu, 31 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Plus talks about the passage of the E-Levy bill

Parliament passes E-Levy bill

NDC walks out of parliament during E-Levy passage

Ghanaian political activist, Kwame A Plus, has, in a post, said that he believes the government’s approval of the Electronic Transactions Levy, popularly known as the E-Levy, was all pre-planned.

According to him, the Minority in Parliament’s walkout near the end of the bill’s passage was staged to give the impression that they were opposed to the government’s proposal.

A Plus said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs only wanted to create an impression that they are opposing it for Ghanaians when that was not the true picture of things.

According to him, should the NDC win the elections in 2024, they will not scrap the same controversial bill they are fighting against now.

The post shared by the activist on Facebook read:

“I knew from the get-go that they will pass it; I knew very well that these sakawa people pretending to be fighting for Ghana will take…. (if I say it they will take me to the privileges committee) and stage an E-Walkout to create an impression that they fought for the people.

‘Sad thing is, just like talk tax; they will never scrap it if they come to power in 2024. So you actually believed that they were fighting for you? One day, the young shall grow to understand NDC and NPP well well.

“They will always insult me but at the end of it all, they will be disappointed and I’ll be laughing like a killer.”

On March 29, 2022, the Minority in Parliament staged a walkout from parliament during the deliberations on the passage of the E-Levy, right before the second reading of the bill was made.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, moved a motion in parliament asking the house to approve the second reading of the reviewed 1.5% E-Levy bill to advance its passing into law.

The decision has since moved a majority of Ghanaians and celebrities to react.

