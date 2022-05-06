2
A Plus’ throwback photo cracks ribs online

Aplus Picture2.png Kwame Asare Obeng also known as 'A Plus'

Fri, 6 May 2022

A Plus’ latest post causes stir

A Plus shows gratitude to God

‘I can be whoever, even Jesus – Kwame A Plus

A picture of young-looking Kwame A Plus has sparked various reactions on social media.

In the said picture which has since gone viral, the popular social commentator was spotted in the company of a lady while leaning on an old white vehicle.

Thin-looking A Plus with almost his jawbones popping out of his cheeks, wore a black pair of trousers and a multi-coloured vintage shirt as he posed for the cameras.

A Plus in what seemed like an appreciation post to God for how far he has brought him shared the picture with the caption;

“And you think I can't be whatever...? If you know where I was and how far I've come, you'll understand why I believe that in the next 10 years, with prayer, hard work, perseverance, passion, resilience and by the grace of the God of my grandfather Ɔpanyin Kwaku Duku of Kwesi Addae, Afram Plains, and my grandmother, Maame Ama Nyame of Kwahu Nkwatia, I can even be Jesus…. and you can also be whatever you want to be. My chief, Nai Atopi aka Micheal Larbi has a saying; "Speak it into your life. Bra Kwame, always say it. Whenever you have the opportunity, say what you wish to be in the future. Only God can stop you."

My brother, my sister, my friend, this morning I want you to repeat this after me. "There is an opportunity for every willing heart. Yes, I can. The only two forces that can stop me from achieving my goals are Me and my God" The rest is just talking!!! Nipa abrɛ. I know!! But obiaa bɛ yɛ yie ???????? Insha Allah!! #Nyametease #GyeNyame #NyameNeHene #halfmanhalfbosom #KwamePutin.”

The post has since sparked mixed reactions from individuals on social media.

While some are seemingly inspired, many others have created humour out of it.

Read the post below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The People's Person ???????? (@kwameaplus)



Watch the latest episode of Bloggers' Forum below.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
