A Reality TV series ‘My African Love with Efia Odo’ – the first of its kind in the African Diaspora

Efia Odo, pictured with some of the male cast behind her

Source: Koby Maxwell Productions

The premiere of the latest Efia Odo series “My African Love with Efia Odo” will mark a Diaspora success in the fall of 2021 in the United States. This groundbreaking series is produced by Koby Maxwell, the multi-award-winning producer of Epic Nollywood-Hollywood film “One Night in Vegas” and CEO of KM Productions. It is co-produced by Jojo Andoh of Jo Kanin Productions and Nana Danso a.k.a Chairman of ND Productions.

“My African Love with Efia Odo” stars popular Ghanaian actress and entertainer, Efia Odo. Also featured is Andromeda Peters(the Miss United States 2018/2019) in her film-making debut with this series and the award-winning media personality, Charlie Dior. A household name, Chris Attoh, is our amazing presenter along with a host of others given an ecstatic feature on the show.



“The show is highly entertaining and a must-watch!”



Ama K Abebrese



British-Ghanaian actress, television presenter, and producer of “QUOTE”



“This is the beginning of a fantastic start for the African community, there is no limit!”

Joseph Van Vicker



Ghanaian Actor, Movie Director, and Humanitarian



The series is unlike any popular Hollywood love story. It dabbles in a rather unconventional twist in a lady’s quest to find love amidst betrayals and heartbreaks. She ignores the red flags and warnings from her friends and family of the absurdity of finding love on a reality show.



Though they are vehemently against this, she goes ahead to personally host an auditioning for a selection of 15 men to contest in what she terms ‘an in-house competition’ in the hope of finding her, one true love.



The eviction process involves a true test of the competitors’ personalities in the most engaging ways possible. She is provided in-house support by her trusted friends, and the twists and turns bring an all-around overwhelming reality TV series experience.

The reality TV series will be officially premiered as a red-carpet event on 19th December 2021 in Accra, Ghana at the SNAP Cinemas (Accra City Hall). It will show for 7 days from the 19th of December, 2021 to the 25th of December 2021.



The show will be released in 2022 across the world on major platforms and TV networks. Tickets are available for sale in all major shopping malls in Accra and at theatre box offices on November 1st. Momo payment and ticket delivery are available at these locations. Tickets are also available online.



For a list of theatres and platforms, the series will be available on, and to purchase tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com or www. my African love. tv. Watch the trailer of the show via our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.



Moviegoers who purchase a ticket to see “My African Love with Efia Odo” at any listed participating theatre will receive a free T-shirt and poster signed by Efia Odo. This limited offer is only available till November 30th.