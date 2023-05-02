0
A 'chairman' teased me after sleeping with my girlfriend – BBNaija’s Ike

IKE BIG BROTHER.png Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema

Tue, 2 May 2023

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema, has stated that some persons who have slept with her girlfriend have rubbed it in his face several times.

The reality star made the comment when he was featured as a guest on the latest episode of 'The Honest Bunch' podcast co-hosted by actor, Nedu.

Recalling one of the instances, Ike recounted how a 'big man' once opened up to him that he slept with his girlfriend.

He said the men who slept with his girlfriend mocked him by telling him about their sexual escapades with her.

Ike said, “People have told me they slept with my babe more than once. I have been up to like two guys, one was a chairman [bigwig], I can’t touch him. I said, ‘Daddy, don’t worry. I hope you enjoyed it?’.

“They be like, ‘You love her? You love when she does doggy?’ [Laughs]. I will be like, ‘Baba, she did that with you too?’ And they will like, ‘Ah! She bad o, no worry’.”

Source: mynigeria.com
