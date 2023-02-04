2
'A child who washes his hands properly dines with Kings' – Abeiku Santana to critics

Abeiku Santana Lips 4677 Popular media personality, Abeiku Aggrey Santana

Sat, 4 Feb 2023

Media personality, Abeiku Santana, has responded to his critics over claims of 'brown nosing' around his boss, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, and his rich friends.

According to the Okay FM presenter, he takes delight in the fact that he is able to walk within the corridors of power and move with great people.

Abeiku Santana indicated that his humility toward Despite isn't 'cosmetic' adding that, he had worked to earn a seat at the 'table of men'.

Abeiku's statement is in reaction to attacks, following a viral video where he was purportedly spotted being ‘unnecessarily nice’ and trying too hard to please Dr. Osei Kwame Despite in a way that was found unpleasant.

In a couple of pictures and videos from Despite’s 61st birthday that went viral, the broadcaster was ridiculed by a section of Ghanaians, who claimed that he was snubbed severally and his efforts to please the ‘big men’ went unnoticed.

However, Abeiku Santana has tackled his detractors in a subtle way.

He shared one of the videos where he was purportedly snubbed with the caption;

"If a child washes his hands he can eat with Kings."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
