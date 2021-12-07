‘A comment from Fiifi Banson caused my downfall’ – Sony Achiba

Hiplife musician, Emmanuel JB Danquah known in showbiz as Sony Achiba

Hiplife musician, Emmanuel JB Danquah known in showbiz as Sony Achiba, has lamented that a comment from former Peace FM presenter, Fiifi Banson caused his downfall.

Speaking on Angel FM’s Y’adwuma Nie show on Angel FM, the musician who is now based in the United Kingdom (UK) alleged that the presenter said certain unprintable words about his song on live radio.



“This was a blow to me because it caused me lots of sponsorships…,” he said.



When the host Ohemaa Woyeje asked if he had any issue with Fiifi Benson, he replied that he had no issue with him and could not understand why the presenter made those negative remarks.



He added that those words from the presenter made him lose some huge money from his sponsors.

Sony Achiba however made known that he is not producing any album for himself now but rather supporting young artistes with his money and experience.



He said he has five young artistes in his camp and currently promoting Lady Blue with her single, “Duabo Donkomi.”



The “Odiboneyeni” hit maker recalled moments when he was vibrant in the industry and could play four shows at different regions within the country in two days, adding that when he sees young artist today he reminisces about the past.