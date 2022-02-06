A director gave me a condom to have sex with me after a shoot - Actress reveals

Source: SVTV Africa

Mixologist, Delali Mispa has revealed that as an up-and-coming actress, her dream was cut short because a film director wanted to have sex with her for a role.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, she indicated that a director blatantly asked for sex while on set.



According to Mispa, he asked her to meet him up at a hotel.



“I had a passion for acting, and sometimes my actor friends would call me if they needed an extra. As time went by, I noticed something that I didn't like because a director would tell me if I want to be a star then I have to sleep with you. I've heard a lot of hurtful things,” she told host DJ Nyaami.



She added that a director instructed her to prepare for a scene, but “before we went on set, he gave me a handshake, and I realized he put something in my palm. It was a condom. I asked what it was for, and he said to keep it and meet him at a hotel after the shoot.”

According to Mispa, the director gave the minor role to another person after she rejected the sex offer.



Another director also invited her to a movie house and demanded sex for a movie role. Upon rejection, the director told her that most movie stars have to sleep with them for major roles.



Watch the full interview below:



