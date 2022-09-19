A display of elegance as Empress Gifty is enstooled chief of Igbo community in Ghana

Gospel singer, Empress Gifty has thanked the Nigerian Igbo community in Ghana for bestowing on her the title of chief of the tribe.

According to the tradition of the Igbo tribe based in Ghana, the popular singer will now be known as Chief Ugo Nma Empress Gifty.



The colourful ceremony was graced by her beloved husband, Hopeson Adorye who gave his total support.



The Nigerian Igbo community displayed style and culture at the event which also marked their 10th anniversary in Ghana.



In an acceptance speech, Empress declared her preparedness to serve the West African tribe adding that she now identifies as one of them.



Gifty was adorned in an emerald green traditional outfit that was complimented with Nigerian coral beads on her neck and waist. She held in her hand, a customized title men fan that had the inscription 'Chief Empress Gifty'.

The 'Eye Woaa' singer wore her crown with pride as she danced her heart out at her coronation.



"I am more than thrilled to be part of history as the Igbo Community in Ghana marks 10th anniversary on the throne today. This honour by extension would deepen the cultural and economic ties between Ghana and Nigeria. For this reason, I would avail myself for this cause, because we stand gain a lot by working together as Africans. From today, I am one of you. DAAAAAAAAAAALU," Empress wrote in an Instagram post published on September 18.



Check out some photos and video below:









OPD/BB