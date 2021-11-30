A disrespectful woman can never make a man horny – Sex coach

Dzifa Sweetness, Ghanaian sex and relationship coach

Popular Ghanaian sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has warned women never to be disrespectful to men, especially ones that they are dating or married to and have a sexual relationship with.

She noted during a conversation with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ that a woman’s attitude toward her man has a great effect on their sex life.



“There are a lot of things that can get a man or a woman aroused for sex but a woman who is disrespectful can never get a man’s penis to erect even if she wears all the gold in the world. You can look your best, wear makeup, wear sexy clothes or the most expensive clothes, or even open your legs wide in his bed but he will never have an erection for you”, she warned.



According to the sex coach, when a woman is humble, she does not even need to put in too much effort to get her man aroused for sex and when a man is also humble and knows how to talk to a lady, he doesn’t need to stress getting a good lady to have sex with.

“Attitude does not mean how you dress or the perfume you wear but how you relate with your man. If you wear sexy clothes with the most expensive perfumes and still lie on his bed with a frown on your face, it won’t turn him on. Know how to handle your man”, she advised.



“It’s not about preparing his favorite food. Your outlook every day should be appealing and not just when you know he wants to have sex”, the sex coach further counseled.