A female KNUST student delivered a love letter to me – KiDi

Ghanaian musician, KiDi

Ghanaian musician, KiDi has opened up once again about an experience he had with a stalking fan of his.

According to him, this lady tracked where he lived, walked straight to his door, and knocked.



He said when he opened the door, he saw a young lady who was smiling and staring at him.



In shock, the musician said he asked the lady how she found out where he lives and her purpose for the surprise but shocking visit.



KiDi who was on ‘ladies circle’ on Accra-based TV3 said the lady explained that she is a student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and was a great fan of his music.

She explained that she was in Accra for a few days and decided to bring him a gift with a letter expressing her love for him.



KiDi admitted to taking the gift and the love letter but did not allow the lady entry into his room indicating that “it was scary.”



KiDi has in the past told a story of how a female fan held his manhood just to ascertain whether it is true he has a big manhood.



The musician who said he was uncomfortable with the act walked away without uttering a word.