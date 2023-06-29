A few weeks ago, you insisted we meet in your house and I refused – Sarkodie tackles Yvonne Nelson

Sarkodie has disclosed that a few weeks ago, Yvonne Nelson tried to set him up by scheduling a meeting between them at her house.

He made this disclosure in his latest track meant to respond to some allegations captured in Yvonne Nelson’s book.



Sarkodie, after admitting in his ‘Try Me’ track that he and Yvonne Nelson were in an amorous relationship, also disclosed that the actress abandoned the relationship following issues that emerged while she tried to abort their baby.



The rapper captured in the said song that he did not trust Yvonne Nelson while alleging that she had multiple affairs with other men when they were dating, a situation which prompted him to keep his distance.



However, 13 years after their relationship ended, the actress who still harbours hurt and bitterness contacted Sarkodie a few weeks ago for closure, he has disclosed.



Unclear the reasons for their meeting, Sarkodie said he suspected Yvonne, who felt jilted, wanted to set him up.

“Few weeks ago, you tried to set me up again. You intentionally sent me a message on WhatsApp that you still go through the pain. But me knowing you, I kinda knew that you were really up to something. So, I said that we should meet so you explain,” lyrics of the song read.



The rapper said he scheduled a meeting at a public space but because Yvonne had an agenda, she insisted they met at his house but he refused.



“I arranged meeting you at Skybar. You said a lot of people usually come there and I was like ah! And then you told me to come to your house and I said me? Never again. You lie bad. A person who has once been bitten by a snake fear worms,” he added.



Sarkodie’s reply



Sarkodie released a track titled ‘Try Me’, which is his intended response to Yvonne Nelson’s claims.

One can recall that after narrating how the rapper impregnated her and denied responsibility, Yvonne Nelson, in her memoir, also detailed how he drove her to a health facility where she bled profusely in his absence.



In a chapter titled ‘Abortion’, in her book, ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson’ the actress disclosed how Sarkodie accompanied her to the Mamprobi polyclinic for abortion and since never bothered to find out how the procedure went.



However, telling his side of the story in the single, ‘Try Me’, Sarkodie detailed that it was Yvonne’s sole decision to abort the pregnancy.



Although the rapper admitted that they had a relationship, he said Yvonne was only playing victim and taking advantage of the fact that the world listens to women more than men.



Yvonne Nelson’s rants

After dissecting the contents of Sarkodie’s reply to her earlier allegations, Yvonne Nelson has stormed Twitter with a series of rants targeted at the former.



She has since been tackling the lyrics and responding to the parts that hurt her the most.













EB/FNOQ