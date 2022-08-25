A financially stable partner who refuses to help a struggling girlfriend is wicked - Salma Mumin

Ghanaian actress cum socialite, Salma Mumin, has alleged that men who have the means to help their partners but refuse to are wicked.

Speaking on Accra FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, the actress noted that a woman is in the wrong place once her partner has the means to support her but doesn't.



“If you are a woman who has a boyfriend and he can't take care of you or see to it that you move forward in life, that's if he is capable of seeing to it that you are okay but he doesn't, then you are in the wrong place.



“I don't think that's what you need. I am also not saying he surely has to take care of you or do something for you. My point is that your lover is okay and he can't take care of you, be it going back to school or starting a job, then you are at the wrong place,” she emphasised.



She went on to question what men want their women to do when they are struggling but have no one to help them.

“If he can't help you, who does he expect to help you? My point is that it is wicked of them for a woman to be with them, and they refuse or pretend not to care.



“I am struggling and I'm with you, so you not helping me, what do you expect me to do?” she queried.







ADA/BOG