‘A foreigner without papers claiming to fight corruption in someone’s land’ - Schwarzenegger slams ‘New Force’ spokesperson

Afia Schwarzenegger has sided with Ghana Immigration Service’s act of repatriating Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi, back to her country.

The Belgian national who served as spokesperson for a recently established political party, The New Force, was arrested and charged with falsifying documents for a Ghana resident permit.



Following a series of court appearances, Ms Shallie was granted bail and further deported back to Belgium, a move some netizens have frowned on.



However, Afia Schwarzenegger argues that Shalima who wasn’t law-abiding had no moral right to speak on behalf of a political party and promise Ghanaians ‘good systems’.



“What do you even know about those people? Someone is saying you have been robbed so he or she is coming to save you. The rescuer also stole from another person. She is calling the government corrupt, yet she did all the wrong things. What does it tell you about the movement she is advocating for? So, you people don’t think? Upon all NAM1 did to you? What kind of country are we in? this has also become a national discussion. Radio stations are granting interviews on this.



“Someone can come into this country and become a spokesperson for anybody if you have the right documents. the youth of this country should read and acquire proper information. Ghana youth should learn. You think this country is without rules? Someone doesn’t have the right papers and has been deported, and so what? Go to the immigration and check the number of people Ghana deports on daily basis. And here we are wasting energy on this.?” she stated during a Tik Tok live.

Venting further, Afia established that the ‘New Force’ spokesperson would’ve been killed if she had attempted this in an Arab country.



“If she had sat quietly at home, nobody would even check her papers. Can she practice this in any Arab country? She would’ve been killed by now.”



Background



