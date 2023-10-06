A good voice isn’t a guarantee for music success - Maame Esi

Afrobeat Singer, Essi

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Maame Esi, popularly known as Essi, has stated that having a great singing voice isn't the only thing that makes you a successful musician.

Explaining this in an interview on Cape Coast-based Property FM, Essi disclosed that while a good voice is crucial, it's not the whole story.



She indicated that many elements work together, including good vocals, which she compared to a "key instrument" in a musician's toolbox but stated that is not enough to guarantee a successful music path.



"If you want to do music, there's more to it than just having a good voice. The voice is like your key instrument as a musician, and the voice is also a tool, " she said.



She stressed that "music is more than just singing; it's also a business. Musicians need to know about contracts, marketing, promotions, and managing their finances. To make it in the competitive music world, you have to be more than just a good singer; you need to be a well-rounded professional.



"I'm saying if you have the voice, fine, it's a plus for you. But then, at the end of the day, it's not just about you having the voice; there is a business side of doing music," she expressed.



Essi encouraged her fellow musicians to think about not only the music they create but also how they present themselves and their message in the industry.

Her message challenges the idea that a good voice is the only thing that matters in music success.



