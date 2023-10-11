A journalist at Multimedia got paralysed after he was beaten to pulp by NPP thugs - Vim Lady narrates

Media personality, Vim Lady

Prominent media personality Afia Pokua, widely recognized as Vim Lady, has recounted a distressing incident involving her former colleague, a journalist at Multimedia, allegedly at the hands of a thug said to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to her detailed narration, the affected colleague, named Emmanuel, was subjected to brutal beatings by an NPP-associated thug following a controversy related to a certain issue.



Emmanuel's ordeal has had grave consequences; he is now unable to walk and, as a result, has been compelled to resign from his position as a journalist at the media company due to his condition, according to Vim Lady.



She said Emmanuel is almost paralyzed and has been forced to halt his journalism career due to the severe injuries he sustained when NPP-associated thugs reportedly beat him.



"As I speak, my former colleague at Multimedia is almost paralyzed; he is called Emmanuel, and he has stopped work because he is unable to walk after NPP thugs beat him to a pulp." Vim Lady made this known while speaking on the Egyaso Gyaso show on Okay FM, which GhanaWeb monitored.



The outspoken broadcaster also recounted how she was assaulted in 2009 by an unknown individual during the tenure of John Agyekum Kufuor as President of Ghana.

"Someone in President Kufuor’s security detail ordered another individual to physically assault me, resulting in severe injuries. My attire, beads, and microphone were torn apart during the incident," Vim Lady revealed.



The distressing situation, as Vim Lady described it, has rekindled painful memories.



Vim Lady's passionate reaction comes in response to recent events where individuals purportedly affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) disrupted the live broadcast of the United Showbiz program on UTV.



The disruption, occurring approximately seven minutes into the live broadcast, was marked by voices of agitation and confusion as host Mzgee introduced the program. Eventually, the program was abruptly taken off the air.



Numerous reports emerged following this sudden interruption, suggesting that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions. The agitated individuals apparently sought to confront Kwame A Plus, a regular panel member on the show.

Subsequent videos shared on social media depicted a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus and demanding that he explain why he tore up their party's documents.



One of the men is heard shouting, "We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property."



Watch the video below





SB/BB

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Watch E-Forum below.



