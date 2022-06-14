A journey to Nogokpo: Afia Schwarzenegger releases video

Afia Schwarzenegger challenges critics

Afia Schwarzenegger heads to nogokpo shrine for justice



Mona Gucci claims Afia Schwarzenegger only took pictures by the Nogokpo signpost



In a bid to challenge doubts that she never visited the Nogokpo shrine, Afia Schwarzenegger has released a short video she insists captures a part of her journey to the popular shrine.



Earlier, some critics, particularly popular TV host, Mona Gucci, alleged that Afia never stepped foot into the shrine but only took pictures by the signpost.



Calling Afia's bluff, Mona insisted that her uncle heads the shrine and was reliably informed that Afia Schwarzenegger was never there.

“Herhhh… I heard someone is in my hometown to vindicate herself about a brouhaha on sex… Y’all tell her to come back home—cuz my uncle heads the NOGOKPO shrine..n they know all the lies she spewed about me when she was beefing me back then!! Even if she goes to see a smaller shrine within the town they’ll contact the big shrine first," Mona claimed.



A few moments afterwards, Afia Schwarzenegger struck with the aim of proving Mona and other critics wrong.



“For the fools who didn’t get the memo. I don’t play neither do I brag… This foolishness must end. your opinion is my toilet so flush it!!!! Good evening. still practising proverbs 30:10. I’m a typical Ashanti woman… Except you have evidence of me sleeping with a dog… Togbe Nogoko is settling this once and for all…DONT TRY ME!!!!!!” the caption of her video shared on IG read.



As part of the first steps or requirements for visiting the notable shrine, individuals must wrap themselves in a local cloth as foreign attires are not accepted in that particular environment.



The comedienne could be seen in the short video walking barefooted with a local fabric wrapped around her. She was spotted behind an elderly person whose identity is unknown.





About the nogokpo shrine:



Nogokpo shrine is regarded as Ghana's most powerful deity that evokes fear and leaves many skins crawling with shivers at the mention of the name.



It is situated in a small village in the Volta Region of Ghana. Despite the mystery, it is one of the most peaceful places to live in the country.



Although it's a peaceful town, one cannot access the township freely because there are areas that individuals are not permitted to access wearing either shoes or sandals.

It is said that the many who visit the famous shrine, go there to seek spiritual justice from the gods of Nogokpo because they claim the wheels of the legal justice system grinds slowly.





The comedienne has not announced her reason(s) but this comes on the back of a lawsuit from Bernard Antwi Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi). She has been sued for defamation after she made sexual allegations against the politician.Lawyer of Chairman Wontumi, Maurice Ampaw had rubbished Afia Schwarzenegger 's claim insisting that his client is a very respectable man.

Unhappy about the comments, Afia Schwarzenegger invoked curses on Maurice Ampaw who did not only rubbish her claim but made some allegations against her.



