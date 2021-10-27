'A king is a king': Shatta Wale fans celebrate his 'freedom'

• Shatta Wale was granted bail yesterday

• He had been on remand since last Thursday



• The court on Monday reversed the remand sentence



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale sent a word of appreciation to his fans and individuals who supported him after he was remanded into prison.



But he was not alone in the joyous grateful mood because scenes from the courts showed hundreds of fans who had thronged the court for the hearing of his case and two others.



In interviews with Accra-based TV3 ecstatic fans are heard hailing their King's release and joining him in giving thanks.



Shatta Wale, charged with dissemination of false news and causing fear and panic, was handed a one-week remand sentence by an Accra Circuit Court when he made his first appearance on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Their release was occasioned by a reversal of the sentence by the same court yesterday. They will reappear on November 9 for the continuation of the case.



In a video which has emerged after he was freed, Shatta Wale said he is grateful for the public support following his arrest.



"We thank Allah for everything. We thank Allah for bringing me out. Shoutout to everybody that has supported me and I want to say, God is alive,” he stated.



Background



Shatta Wale born Charles Nii Armah Mensah and three of his associates; Kojo Owusu Koranteng, Idris Yusif and Eric Venator were arrested by the police last week for spreading news of a false gun attack on the artiste.



Police went after Shatta Wale and his group after they had spread the news on social media that the artiste had been attacked and shot by unknown gunmen.

Before turning himself to the police, Shatta Wale in a post indicated he spread the news of the supposed attack following a prophecy made about him.



He said a prophecy made by the Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah of New Life Kingdom Chapel that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021, had put his life in danger.







